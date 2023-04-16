EFCC Begins Probe Of Abia Local Government Funds

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of the May 29, 2023 change of government in Abia state, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced an investigation into the utilization of local government funds by state government officials.

Advertisement

The commission in a letter dated 4th April, 2023 and addressed to the permanent secretary in the ministry of Local Government and chieftaincy affairs invited treasurers and Heads of service in the 17 local government councils for questioning.

The EFCC directed that the affected officers must ‘unfailingly’ report for questioning through the Chairman’s Monitoring Unit (CMU) between 11th April to 3rd May, 2023.

The letter read in part, “this Commission is investigating a case in which the names of the Treasurers and Heads of Service of the Local Government Areas in Abia State featured.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to inform and release them to report for an interview through the CMU-1 HQ team on the dates scheduled

against their Local Governments, at 5th Floor, EFCC Headquarters, Plot 301/302 Institutions and Research District, Jabi, Abuja by 10:00 hours, unfailingly.”

Responding, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, J. C. Nwanju appealed for a two-week extension to enable the government make appropriate arrangement for the logistics of the affected officials.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reports that Abia state is set for it’s first change in ruling party since 1999 with the election of Alex Otti at the just concluded poll.

Since the declaration of Otti as governor-elect, the accounts of the state government had come under public scrutiny.

The account of the state government was frozen following a court order while the government was also prevented from conducting local government elections by another court.

The accounts have since been unfrozen.