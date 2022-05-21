EFCC Releases Patricia Etteh From Detention

Nigeria
By Munyal Manunyi
Patricia Olubunmi Etteh

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission  (EFCC) has released Patricia Olubunmi Etteh, the former speaker of the House of Representatives from detention.

According to a statement released by EFCC, she was released on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Her release came shortly after her investigators presented her with bail conditions which she was able to fulfil. 

She is to report periodically to assist further investigations

Recall that the Former Speaker was arrested on May 17, 2022 for allegedly receiving kickback from a contractor, Phil Jin Projects Limited,

