Electoral Act: Buhari’s Aide Quietly Removes Job Title From Twitter Bio, Joins 2023 Race

President Muhammadu Buhari’s social media aide, Bashir Ahmad, has declared his intention to contest for a House of Representatives seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The 30-year-old indigene of Kano State will seek APC’s ticket to contest for the Albasu/Gaya/Ajingi Federal Constituency seat which is currently being occupied by a member of the ruling party, Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya.

The APC had pegged the price of nomination and expression of interest forms for House of Reps aspirants at N10 million but the party approved a 50% discount for persons under 40 years of age.

Ahmad shared photos of himself completing the forms on Twitter page on Saturday: “In the name of Allah…Just completed filling my part of the form and the rest will be done by my constituents, the good people of Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu LGs in Kano, whom I will by God’s grace be representing in the House of Representatives. May Allah (SWT) grant us VICTORY!”

Meanwhile, there are indications that Ahmad may have resigned from his position in compliance with a controversial provision in the Electoral Act requiring all political appointees who may want to seek elective positions in the 2023 general election to resign not later than 30 days before the primary elections of their respective parties.

Checks by THE WHISTLER showed that Ahmad has removed his job title from his Twitter bio which previously read “Personal Assistant on New Media to @Mbuhari, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Section 84, sub-section 12 of the Electoral Act, states: “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”