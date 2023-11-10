Eti-Osa: Obanikoro Congratulates LP’s Atta As Banky W Keeps Mum On Appeal Court Ruling

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The 2023 House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Ibrahim Obanikoro, has congratulated Thaddeus Atta for his victory at the Court of Appeal.

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal had in September sacked Atta and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election in 32 polling units where elections were not held in the constituency within 90 days.

But on Thursday, the Court of Appeal overruled the Tribunal by declaring that the election was conclusive, thereby affirming Atta as the duly elected representative of the constituency.

In a congratulatory message posted on his X (Twitter) handle on Thursday, Obanikoro asked his supporters to give Atta support so that he can represent the people of Eti-Osa well.

He wrote: “I would like to congratulate Representative Jude Thaddeus Attah on his victory at the appeal court today. Let’s throw our support for him so that he would give us a good representation for the next four years in Eti-Osa.”

Atta who is of the Labour Party (LP) was declared winner of the February 25 election by INEC after polling 24,075 votes, to defeat his closest rivals, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 18,666 votes and Obanikoro of the APC who scored 16,901 votes.

While Obanikoro has congratulated Atta, Banky W is yet to make any statement on the Court of Appeal ruling.

Meanwhile, Atta has thanked the Ndigbo and Arewa communities in Eti-Osa for their support.

In a statement, he also appreciated the Obidient Movement for entrusting him with their mandate.

“Thrilled to announce our success at the Court of Appeal! After the Election Tribunal declared a supplementary election due to unfortunate incidents, justice has prevailed.

“Firstly, immense gratitude to the Almighty for His guidance and wisdom throughout.

“Heartfelt thanks to the Obident movement for entrusting me with this mandate,” he said.

“Deep appreciation to all EtiOsa Indigenes, regardless of tribe or community, for standing with us.

“A shoutout to the Ndi-Igbo and Arewa communities in EtiOsa; your support is invaluable,” Atta stated.

Assuring the constituents of good representation, he said: “To every well-meaning Nigerian and constituent, your support fuels our commitment to a better Etiosa. Every corner will experience the impact of true representation.”