Ex-Student Donates Cup To Metropolitan College, Onitsha, To Re-Ignite Sporting Glories

Comrade Uche Obasi, an ex-student of Metropolitan College, Onitsha, Anambra State, Wednesday, said he launched a cup for competitions in his alma mater to encourage sporting activities among students.

He told our correspondent in Awka that many laurels won by the college in sports, especially soccer, during his time as student, motivated him, and hoped that the gesture would re-ignite healthy competitions among the students.

Ubasi urged old students of the college who are yet to identify with it to do so to promote the image of the college.

He said, “There are a lot of our old students yet to identify with us, hence I urge them to join the bandwagon as inclusiveness is needed to achieve lofty deeds for our alma mater.”

He said it was such consciousness that informed the birth of the Metropolitan College Onitsha Old Students Association (MCOOSA), which is an umbrella body of ex-students of the college.

He said the association recently donated a seven-class room block to the college authorities to make learning conducive.

In his words, “We expect the college to be the citadel of learning where infrastructure and sporting activities are well developed for all-round development of our students.”

Obasi, who is also the president of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association, Abuja chapter, called on the government to come to the aid of the college in tackling some infrastructural decays, adding that the old students would collaborate with the government in making the college stand the test of time.

Our correspondent reports that the association has over 2, 000 members spread across the world. The college, it was gathered, was established in 1946.