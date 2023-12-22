EXCLUSIVE: At Last, Emefiele Fulfils Bail Condition, Released ‘Secretly’ From Kuje Prison

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has finally fulfilled his bail conditions and has been released from Kuje Prison secretly, THE WHISTLER has gathered on Friday.

A source in the prison who revealed the ex-CBN governor’s release via a text message said, “Emefiele was released quietly in Kuje prison at 3pm today after fulfilling his bail conditions secretly.”

The source further said, “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is still looking for him to arrest him,” and that’s “why he was released secretly.”

He said everything was done secretly in active connivance with the prison officials who perfected the plan and hid him from visitors who were visiting the facility.

The former CBN top man was unable to fulfil the bail conditions over fears that the government may come after anyone who would stand as his surety.

It’s not clear at the time of going to press who came to his rescue as one of his lawyers, Maxwell Opara told THE WHISTLER, “I can’t confirm that to you unless I speak with the brother.”

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court had granted the CBN bail on November 8.

He was re-arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on procurement fraud on November 18 and remanded in Kuje Prison.

He was accused of corruptly enriching himself as CBN governor by using Sa’adatu Yaro, a staff of CBN, to award a contract for the procurement of 43 vehicles worth N1.2 billion between 2018 and 2020.

According to the charge sheet, the vehicles included 37 Toyota Hilux at the cost of N854.7 million, one Toyota Avalon at the cost of N99.9 million, one Toyota Landcruiser V8 at the cost of N73.8 million, two Toyota Hilux Shell Specification at the cost of N44,200,000.

After pleading “not guilty” to the amended charge, he was granted bail in the sum of N300 million with sureties who must have certificates of occupancy and titles of properties within the Maitama district in Abuja.

On Wednesday, Jim Obazee, the special investigator probing CBN and related entities, in a final panel report titled ‘Report of the Special Investigation on CBN and Related Entities (Chargeable offences)’ that was submitted to President Bola Tinubu accused the former CBN boss of using Ways and Means advances by the CBN to enrich himself.

Abubakar Umar, the spokesman of the Kuje Prison did not respond to inquiries made via calls and a text message.