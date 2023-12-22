DSS To Nigerians: ‘Stay Alert, Protect Worship, Recreational Centers, Others During Yuletide’

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Department of State Services (DSS), has advised operators of worship centres, recreational centres, motor parks and other places to remain vigilant and protect their facilities during the yuletide.

The DSS also urged operators to take appropriate measures to protect their users.

In the statement signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunnaya, on Friday, the DSS encouraged Nigerians to be law-abiding and peaceful during and after the celebrations.

It called on everyone to be security conscious and mindful of their environment.

The DSS further urged residents to report any suspicious persons, movements, parcels, and objects to relevant security agencies.

It advised against acts of violence, fake news, and any form of divisive tendency, in the interest of public order and national security.

The statement read partly, “The Service encourages members of the public to use the opportunity of the celebration to promote unity and peaceful coexistence.

“Meanwhile, it will continue to collaborate with sister security and law enforcement agencies and all stakeholders to provide adequate security before, during and after the festive periods.

“To pass information or make enquiries, the Service may be contacted through its offices at the State Commands, Local Government Formations or Phone Nos: 09153391309, 09153391310, 09088373514; Email: [email protected]; and Twitter Handle: @OfficialDSSNG.”