Blow For Nigeeia As Super Eagles Striker, Boniface Ruled Out Of Nations Cup

Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface has been ruled out of the Nations Cup following a groin injury.

Boniface missed the two test games the team played in Dubai due to the injury and he has now return to Germany to continue his recovery.

According to OwngoalNigeria, “A scan was done today and the length of time he will be out of AFCON. Victor Boniface will return to Germany, where he will begin treatment for the groin injury that is expected to keep him out for six weeks,”.

It is a major blow for Jose Peseiro’s men after influential midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was also ruled out of the Nations Cup and was replaced by Alhassan Yusuf.

Kelechi Iheanacho is yet to join up with the team after struggling with a groin injury. The Leicester City forward will join the team in Lagos on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old has taken to social media to wish his teammates well in Ivory Coast.

“Good luck guys… Wish you all the best at AFCON,” he posted on Instagram on Monday.

He is expected to be replaced by Terem Moffi pending the approval of CAF.

Boniface has been a revelation for Bayer Leverkusen this season scoring 16 goals in all competitions after joining them in the summer from Saint Union Gellois.

The Super Eagles are expected to land in Lagos on Tuesday for a send forth ceremony hosted by Governor Babajide Santos-Olu before departing for Ivory Coast on Wednesday.