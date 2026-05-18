U.S. National Tests Positive For Ebola In Congo

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A U.S. national working in the Democratic Republic of Congo has tested positive for Ebola, the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Monday, as Washington moves to restrict entry from affected regions and intensify its international response to the fast-spreading outbreak.

The individual, who was working in Congo as part of aid operations, developed symptoms over the weekend and tested positive late Sunday, according to Dr Satish Pillai, the CDC’s Ebola response incident manager.

The person is being transported to Germany for treatment at a U.S. military facility. Six other U.S. nationals are also being moved for treatment or observation, including three who experienced what health officials described as high-risk contact or exposure.

The CDC invoked Title 42, a public health law that restricts entry into the United States during outbreaks of communicable diseases, for at least 30 days starting Monday.

The measure bars non-U.S. passport holders who have been in affected areas from entering the country.

Title 42 has been on the books since 1944 but has been used only twice in the modern era, the first being during the Covid-19 pandemic from March 2020 to May 2023.

Advertisement

The CDC said it was unaware of any exposure on international flights and noted that both Congo and Uganda have exit screening measures in place.

The outbreak, centred in Ituri Province in northeastern Congo, has recorded more than 300 suspected cases and 88 deaths. The WHO declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on Sunday.

A WHO team of 35 experts arrived in Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province, on Sunday alongside seven tonnes of emergency medical supplies.

Congo’s Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba announced that three treatment centres were being opened in the affected region.

Doctors Without Borders said it was preparing to rapidly scale up its response, with its emergency programme manager Trish Newport describing conditions as “extremely concerning,” citing the speed of spread across multiple health zones and across an international border in such a short timeframe.

Advertisement

Washington is providing support for surveillance, laboratory diagnostics, infection prevention and contact tracing through CDC offices in both countries.

A State Department spokesperson said the U.S. was working with Congo and Uganda to rapidly contain the virus and was mobilising support to key international partner organisations.