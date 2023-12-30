Families Beg As Kidnappers Demand N300m To Free Seven Abducted Residents Of Bwari Community

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The kidnappers of seven residents of Kuduru, a community in Bwari Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, have demanded a ransom of N300m to secure their release.

THE WHISTLER had on Thursday reported how seven residents of the community were abducted on Wednesday night after scaling through the fence and shooting sporadically in an operation that lasted for about one hour.

The incident, which happened at about 11:20pm on Wednesday night, has put the entire community in a state of shock and panic.

The captors were said to have stormed the neighbourhood, which is located about two kilometers to the Kuduru Police Station in Bwari and kidnapped the Vice Chairman of the neighbourhood association.

He was said to have been kidnapped with two other adults while a woman and her three children were also kidnapped.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER on Saturday, one of the residents of the community said the abductors had made contact on Friday and demanded the sum of N300m for their release.

The resident who pleaded not to be named for security reasons said, “The kidnappers have made contact with the community, and they are demanding N300m.

“We told them the money is too much and that we can’t afford it. So, they asked us to go look for how we can raise the amount as quickly as we can, and the line was switched off.

“The problem is that there is no money anywhere. We have been speaking with ourselves to see how much we can raise money, and currently, only N2m has been raised. We hope we get more money before the kidnappers make their next call to us.”

The kidnappers came on foot through the bushes, siezed their 7 escaped through the same route.