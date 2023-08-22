FCT Water Board To Cut Supply For 3 Days

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Water Board has announced that the water supply to some areas of Abuja will be disrupted for three days.

The management, in a statement, said the disruption, which would be from Wednesday, 23rd to Friday, 25th of August, was to allow emergency maintenance service on major trunk pipes.

The statement listed areas to be affected as Gwarina, Utako, Jabi, Gudu, Lifecamp, Galadimwa and Karmo.

The general public is urged to store enough water that will last until Saturday 26th, August 2023, when water supply will be restored.

The statement reads, “This is to inform the general public that there will be a shutdown of water supply by FCT Water Board in Lower Usuma Dam in order to carry out routine maintenance of our pipelines.

“The maintenance work is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 23″, August to 25th August 2023.

Sequel to the above-mentioned, there will be a disruption of water supply to the residents of Gwarina, Utako, Jabi, Gudu, Lifecamp, Galadimwa, and Karmo respectively.

“Normal water supply will be restored on Saturday 26th, August 2023.

“In view of this development, the general public is hereby advised to store enough water that will last the period of the maintenance. We regret the inconveniences the exercise may cause.”