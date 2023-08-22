How Robbers Killed Man While Withdrawing Money From POS

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Suspected armed robbers have shot and killed a man identified as Mr Wisdom Chukwumerem, while he was withdrawing money from a Point of Sale machine in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Advertisement

Chukwumerem, aged 30, hails from Awo Ommamma in the Oru East Local Government Area of Imo.

He met his untimely death when the robbers shot at him three times at the popular World Bank Junction round-about in Owerri.

His elder brother Shedrack Anulika Chukwumerem said, “My younger brother’s name is Wisdom Somtochukwu Chukwumerem. He returned from abroad about three years ago. He had a house at world bank Area N and I was living with him in his house when I was driving a commercial service bus known as bus Imo.

“But I relocated to the village to start a business. We are from Umuduru Isieke in Awo-omamma in Oru East local government area of Imo State. At about 8pm on 10th August 2023 I received a distress call from his wife that my brother was shot by armed robbers

“So I drove straight to Owerri that same night and I was directed by the Policemen to come to the Imo State specialist hospital. When I got there, I saw my brother’s lifeless body.

Advertisement

“He was married with two kids, all girls. He would had been 30 years on 27th November. He ought to be traveling back to UK by the first week of September before he was shot dead.

“So, the policemen told me that there was a robbery attack at the Umuguma roundabout at a POS stand and my brother was there to withdraw money. Eventually, he was shot because they noticed he was on a call and the robbers thought that he was trying to call the police against them.

“He was shot at the left side of his chest, I deposited his body at the morgue that same night. The policemen took the tally and told me to report the next day.

“Now I have been compelled by the police at Umuguma Division to open a case file and I told them that I’m not interested in any case. They told me to open it even if I don’t want any case which I did.

“With the help of a lawyer, I have written an application to the CP for withdrawal of the case. The policemen are with the application which I submitted last week.”

Advertisement

Confirming the incident, the State Police Spokesman, Henry Okoye said, “The withdrawal of the matter by the family doesn’t affect the police investigation. We will continue with the investigation. Once the fleeing suspects are caught, they would be arraigned for murder.”