Femi Falana Lied, We Did Not Acquire Properties In UK — NIMASA Says

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has debunked allegations that it has acquired three properties in England under the current administration.

The allegation of property acquisition was made by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Femi Falana, on Channels TV.

Debunking the claim, the agency in a statement signed by the Assistant Director, of Public Relations, Osagie Edward said that there is no truth in the allegations.

It said, “NIMASA did not acquire any property in England, as claimed by Femi Falana, the agency has not acquired any property in any foreign country in over 30 years.

“While we respect the views of the learned silk on public matters, NIMASA demands that he takes responsibility and retract this false claim.

“We also use this medium to caution that he and other members of the public should verify their facts before going public with any information.”

NIMASA further urged Nigerians to disregard the statement by Falana