FG Will Require Over N7trn To Reconstruct South-East Roads – Umahi

The federal government will require over N7trn to reconstruct roads in the South -East region, the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has disclosed.

The minister made this disclosure while inspecting some of the federal roads in Imo State.

He also announced the termination of the road reconstruction contract of Amanwozuzu-Umuomi-Orie Amakohia in the state.

According to the minister, the termination was based on negligence and incompetence on the part of the contractor.

He stated that the contract was awarded on December 6, 2013, and was expected to be completed on March 9, 2015.

Umahi directed the contractor, Vicphranc (Nig. Ltd), to redesign the contract with concrete.

Umahi said, “The contract will be redesigned with concrete and awarded to another contractor. The contract will only continue unless the contractor (Vicphranc) handling the road has another contractor that will work on the new concrete design.”

He said that some of the federal roads in the state that link one state to the other had cut off accessibility of communities from other communities.

“Many people have lost the contract of their fellow community people due to erosion, rivers and other environmental factors. Hence, the need for the reconstruction,” Umahi explained.

On the Ikot-Ekpene-Aba-Owerri Road dualisation, the minister stated that the remaining part of the road should be completed with concrete.

He commended the contractor, Arab contractors (Nig.) Ltd. for their engineering dexterity and the extent they had gone.

On the road which has Phases I and II, Umuahi said, “The phase II of the road (pavement) should be reconstructed with 200mm thick on the carriageway and 150mm thick on the shoulders.”

At his last inspection at Ubakala–Udobi-Udo-na-Umu-Uwana-Ubakala Road, Umahi appreciated with the contractor, Boliv (Nig.) Ltd. for a job well done, saying that the company had completed 14.3km on the binders’ course and 6.7km on the wearing course.

He said, “The remaining carriageway of the road should be constructed with 200mm thick concrete pavement and 150mm thick shoulders.”