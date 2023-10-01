FINALE: Ceec, Cross Evicted From BBNaija House Alongside, Pere, Adekunle

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Big Brother Naija Housemates, Ikechukwu ‘Cross’ Okonkwo, Pere Egbi, Adekunle Olopade and Cynthia Nwadiora have lost out in the show.

Cross from season 6 of BBNaija in 2021, returned for the ‘All-Stars’ edition hoping to win this season but lost.

Cross, who made the finale for the second time, said he had fun during the All-Stars edition. He made his debut on Big Brother Naija in the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season where he made the Top 6.

The show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchenndu announced their eviction during the finale live show.

A shocking eviction during Sunday’s finale show was that of Ceec from Double Wahala season and Egbi from the 2021 BBnaija ‘Shine Ya Eye” who came into Biggie’s house in 2021 as a Wildcard and made it to the finale.

Ceec, whose real name is Cynthia Nwadiora, quit the show in 2018 but returned to the All-Stars season after five years.

After her eviction, the business woman simply said “God damn it”

Level Up reality star, Adekunle, who made his comeback to the season 8 edition, while in the house was in a relationship with Venita Akpofure

Ilebaye and Mercy Eke, are now the top two as they battle for the Grand prize of N120 million.