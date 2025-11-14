France Suffer Mbappe Injury Blow Ahead Azerbaijan Clash

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

France captain Kylian Mbappe will miss their final World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on Sunday with an ankle problem.

The French Football Federation announced on Friday, a day after they qualified for next year’s finals.

“Mbappe is still suffering from inflammation in his right ankle, which requires further examination. He will undergo tests today in Madrid,” the FFF said in a statement.

The 26-year-old forward scored two goals and delivered one assist during the 4-0 victory over Ukraine on Thursday, when France clinched their spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Manu Kone and Eduardo Camavinga will also miss the game.

The AS Roma player is suspended after being booked against Ukraine, while the Real Madrid midfielder, who did not feature on Thursday, has a “muscle strain in his left hamstring.”

His second goal was the 400th of his career for club and country, while it was his 55th for the national team, moving him two goals behind France’s all-time record scorer, Olivier Giroud.

Mbappe has scored five goals and provided three assists in France’s World Cup qualifiers but will now miss their final match against Azerbaijan on Sunday.

The only time Didier Deschamps’s side failed to win during their qualification campaign was in their 2-2 draw against Iceland, when Mbappe was absent.