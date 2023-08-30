Gabonese Army Officers Announce Takeover Following Contested Victory of Ali Bongo In Recent Election

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Senior military officers in Gabon made a surprise appearance on Gabon 24 national television, announcing they had taken control of the country.

These officers stated their intention to overturn the results of Saturday’s elections, in which President Ali Bongo was declared the winner.

“In the name of the Gabonese people … we have decided to defend the peace by putting an end to the current regime,” the officers said.

The country’s electoral body earlier declared that Mr. Bongo received over two-thirds of the votes, a figure that the opposition has challenged owing to claims of electoral fraud.

Sporadic gunfire has been reported in Libreville, the Gabonese Capital city.

If the military’s move is successful, it will be the latest African country to do so.

This is a developing story.