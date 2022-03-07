Gov Bello Receives APC Zoning Committee Reports

The Niger State governor, Mr Abubakar Sani Bello, has continued to cement his position as the new Chairman of Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress after receiving the zoning committee of the party.

He had earlier sworn in state Chairmen of the party after storming the National Secretariat of the party to preside over its affair.

Bello received the report from the Chairman of the committee and Governor of Kwara State, Mr Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

This was disclosed by Mr Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He tweeted, “Breaking: Kwara State Governor @RealAARahman has submitted the report of the @OfficialAPCNg Zoning Committee in line with the deadline set by the party ahead of its National Convention.

“The report was received on behalf of the party by Gov. Abubakar Sanni Bello,” he said.

Other members of the committee include the Governors of Lagos, Gombe, Imo, Kogi, Ogun and Borno.