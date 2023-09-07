‘I Can’t Validate Electoral Banditry’ – Atiku Denies Congratulating Tinubu Tribunal Victory

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has disowned a statement which quoted him as congratulating President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday.

The tribunal had on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Atiku and the PDP against Tinubu’s election in the February 25 presidential poll.

Speaking through his media aide, Paul Ibe, on Thursday, Atiku described the purported congratulatory message as fake.

He further described the message as a desperate attempt for validation by the APC after usurping the mandate given to him (Atiku) by Nigerians.

“Atiku couldn’t have validated electoral banditry because doing so would have amounted to a rape on the conscience of Nigerians who have struggled for years to entrench electoral integrity.

“If their conscience is clear and they are convinced that their victory is valid, they don’t have to blackmail their political opponents into congratulating them through fake news.

“Why should a man be desperate for validation? Does truth require validation? Why should you issue a congratulatory statement and attribute it to Atiku if your conscience is not troubled by the electoral heist you have perpetrated?

“Contrary to the fake news being circulated by Tinubu propagandists, Atiku has already asked his lawyers to proceed to the Supreme Court to challenge the judgement of the election petition tribunal,” Ibe said.

Noting that the fake congratulatory message was addressed to ‘the President-elect’, he asked, “Is it not ridiculous to still address Bola Tinubu as “President-elect” five months after swearing-in?”

Ibe added that Atiku is fighting for the future of democracy in Nigeria.

He equally stressed that Atiku has nothing against Tinubu.

“This struggle is not about Atiku; it’s about Nigeria and the future of our democracy.

“By allowing election riggers to get away with their misdeeds, our democracy will be in greater jeopardy. Consent is essential to democratic mandate; ruling people against their will undermines everything democracy stands for.

“The Waziri has nothing personal against President Tinubu. He owes him no ill will. Let me, however, make it very clear that this struggle is about principle and justice. He is not in this struggle because he hates Tinubu.

“He is in it to ensure that people who rigged elections are not allowed to get away with it. Injustice and rigging promote bitterness and division. No leader should be proud to lead angry and aggrieved citizens,” he said.

Ibe, in the same vein, declared that Atiku is not going into retirement any time soon, noting that the former vice president will instead continue to be part of the struggle to deepen democracy in the country