‘I Don’t Have Special Presidential Candidate’ — Obasanjo Declares After Meeting Tinubu, Obi

Ahead of Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, Olusegun Obasanjo, a two-time former president, has declared that he does not have a favourite among candidates contesting the election.

The former president stated this a few days after he met with the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in London.

The statement also came about two weeks after the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, paid a visit to his Ogun State residence. Obasanjo had denied endorsing Tinubu at the meeting.

“I don’t have a special candidate, as far as the 2023 presidential election is concerned,” Obasanjo told journalists during a visit to former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), on Sunday in Minna, Niger State.

“I have come to see my brother who was a bit indisposed and when he was abroad I had wanted to visit him, and the day I arrived in London to visit him was the day he left.

“So, I said, well, since I could not see him in London, I will come to see him in Nigeria. And so, that is what I have come to do.

“He is special in a way and he was indisposed, so I had to come and see him. If there is anybody again who is special and indisposed that I have to see, I will see him. I am still strong enough,” said the former president who also visited the Minna residence of Gen. Ibrahim Babamngida (rtd).