I Will Replace Sharing Formula With Production Formula – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has vowed to introduce a production formula if elected as Nigeria’s president.

Obi who said this on Friday during a town hall meeting at the University of Abuja noted that Nigeria’s unemployment problem is due to the absence of production.

The former Anambra state governor stressed that the country can earn more foreign exchange from agriculture than oil if the right leader is elected.

He said, “Nigeria is not producing anything. We are in a country today that is wasting everybody’s time on sharing.

“And we want to remove the sharing formula and replace it with Production Formula. We are attacking this country’s production based on factor of employment.

“Bauchi is bigger than Belgium and Gambia combined. Bauchi is 35,000sqkm of land Belgium is 30.9sqkm Gambia is 10.8sqkm if you plus this two, it is less than Bauchi state and they have less population. It means that Bauchi state has more land.

“Nigeria can earn more from Agriculture than from oil. India can feed itself. India has a population of 1.4bn people sitting on a land of 3.2sqkm of land. Nigeria leaves on 1/3 of India’s land 923,000sqkm of land. Indi can feed her population. We cannot feed ourselves. It cannot continue,” he decried.

“Niger state is poor, Borno state is poor, Taraba state is poor. These states can feed themselves, feed Nigeria and export,” the LP presidential candidate added.

Insisted that he is the most qualified candidate to lead the country, Obi said his government will deal with issues and not give excuses.

“To have a government structure that addresses the problem. That is what we call leadership and Datti and I have said we will deal with that issue,” he said.

“We are not going to give you any excuse as a government. It all stops at our desk and we will deal with it. I am contesting this election because I am the most qualified to lead the nation,” the LP candidate declared