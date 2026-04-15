ICAN’s President-Elect Seghosime Hailed As Woman Of Wisdom, Integrity

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When Hajia Sofuratu Seghosime emerged as the 62nd President-Elect of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the reactions from the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS) were more personal than formal. Having spent 40 years of her career in tax and finance, her election was seen as a natural progression for one of the agency’s most seasoned veterans.

Seghosime spent 26 years in senior roles at the Federal Inland Revenue Service, now Nigerian Revenue Service, including as Coordinating Director for Compliance and Enforcement.

She currently runs Quebaan Professional Services as CEO and Head of Advisory Services. Her work covers finance, management, tax, governance, strategy, audits, and dispute resolution. She’s helped public and private organisations meet their tax obligation.

She joined ICAN’s Council in 2014 and climbed through various positions. She’s also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru.

Seghosime also sits as a Commissioner on the Tax Appeal Tribunal and once served on the Nigerian Accounting Standards Board, now the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, and has represented Nigeria at the OECD and the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators.

Otunba Tobi Abiola, the NRS Regional Administrator in charge of Ogun, Oyo, and Osun States, has lauded her election as a win for integrity.

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Abiola described Seghosime as a “woman of high wisdom” and someone who “embodies immense talent and unwavering integrity, substance, and keen intelligence, whose benevolent leadership signals great potential to influence positive change in ICAN.”

He added, “In recognizing her nomination, we acknowledge a character marked by honesty, ethical steadfastness, and an enduring commitment to the public good. She demonstrates principled decision-making, respectfully engaging diverse perspectives while upholding core values, and maintains transparency and accountability in all endeavors.

“Her professional excellence is evident in competence, diligence, and strategic vision; she applies deep expertise to guide informed choices, balances tradition with innovative approaches, and commits to lifelong learning and mentorship.

“As a leader and servant, she leads with empathy and inclusivity, prioritizes community welfare and sustainable outcomes, and fosters collaboration across sectors and generations.

“Her impact and potential are poised to drive meaningful progress and lasting benefit, as she builds networks that empower communities, advocates for equitable opportunities and integrity in governance, and serves as a role model for aspiring leaders through decisive action and sustained service.”