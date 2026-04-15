PHOTOS: Brigadier General Braimah, Other Fallen Soldiers Buried in Maiduguri

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Late Brigadier General Omo Braimah, Captain Ismail, and other soldiers killed in active service were on Wednesday laid to rest with full military honours at the Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The solemn ceremony, held on Wednesday, brought together senior government and military officials, grieving families, and fellow soldiers to pay their final respects to the fallen heroes.

Brigadier General Braimah, Other Fallen Soldiers Buried in Maiduguri

In attendance were Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Minister of Defence General Christopher Musa (rtd), the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, and other senior military officers.

In their tributes, the officials described the deceased as true patriots who stood firm in the face of danger and made the ultimate sacrifice so that others could live in safety.

They said the courage and dedication of the fallen soldiers would continue to inspire generations and remain etched in the nation’s history.

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Citations detailing the service and sacrifice of each soldier were read before their next of kin, as prayers were offered for the repose of their souls.

The visible grief of their families underscored the profound human cost of Nigeria’s ongoing security operations in the North-East.

Brigadier General Braimah and his colleagues were among the soldiers killed in the line of duty during military operations in the region.