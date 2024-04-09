VIDEO: Fire Guts Dosunmu Market In Lagos

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A popular market in Lagos State, Dosunmu Market, was reportedly gutted by fire on Tuesday.

An X user, Adunni @plsLoveaintreal who shared a video of the incident, attributed the cause of the fire to generator explosion.

According to the X user, fire fighters are yet to arrive the scene. But subsequently, Adunni tweeted that they have arrived, adding that five complex have been affected by the fire.

“Just in guys, Eko idumota (dosunmu) market on fire,due to generator explosion, and no fire fighters in sight yet, the fire keeps going up, people are running for safety,” Adunni wrote.

“The fire keeps increasing, five complex have been affected, fire fighters are here but still they have not been able to put it off God abeg ooo,”

Efforts by our correspondent to speak with the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, proved abortive as she did not pick calls put across to her.

