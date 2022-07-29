Ikpeazu Cancels Saturday’s Clean Up Exercise To Enable Abians Obtain PVC

Nigeria Politics
By Iro Oliver Stanley
INEC

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the cancellation of the monthly clean up exercise in the state ahead of July 31, 2022 deadline given by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for the conclusion of the continuous voters registration exercise.

Barr. Chris Ezem, Secretary to Abia State Government, in a statement quoted the governor as approving the cancellation of the monthly clean up excise schedule for Saturday 30, July 2022, to enable those that are yet to obtain their permanent voters card to use the period to do so before the expiration of the deadline.

The release added, “The government urges all Abians and residents to use this opportunity properly by ensuring that they complete the registration process and obtain their Permanent Voters Card”.

