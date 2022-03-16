I’m Weak, Will Not Be Here Too Long, Says Tonto Dike

Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh, on Wednesday said that she is not ashamed to be regarded as a weak person because her faith in God has seen her through all the challenges of life.

The Actress who said this in a post on her Instagram Story added that she “would not be here too long.”

The screen diva stated that she is not ashamed to be weak, adding that it’s only God that is not allowed to give up.

She wrote, “It is okay to lose your trust and love for God! It is okay to question God! It is okay to stop believing.

“You know why? Because God never created us in his image nor likeness. At least, not literally.

“The only one who is not allowed to give up is the God himself. He created us with the power of choice. Whatever rocks your boat, do it.

“I have seen more unbelievers enjoy earth than my Christian brethren. What’s the guarantee that heaven is real? (I woke up with some dangerous thoughts).

“God doesn’t need anyone to defend him. Hateful words or disappointing words wouldn’t stop me from saying or feeling more.

“I’m too stubborn. Let God himself do the defense through his touch while if you care too much, just pray because I’m not alone in this stage.

“We have so many broken men and women today make up our society because they have been thought to hide these feelings because God is supreme.

“My Bible says He’s my father, my friend. I’m not ashamed to be weak for I know I would not be here too long!”