Mohbad: Tonto Dikeh Slams Pastor Tunde Bakare For Criticizing Late Singer

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, had slammed the General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, over his comment regarding late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad).

Bakare had on Sunday at a church event said Mohbad died in his prime because he associated with evil people.

According to Bakare who spoke at a church event in Leicester, United Kingdom, Mohbad reaped what he sowed while he was alive.

“My wife and I listened to a tape last night on MohBad. How many of you know MohBad? The Nigerian artiste who died at 27? MohBad.

“When he was drinking and smoking and associating with evil men, he did not know that the harvest would come so soon and that he would soon be cut down at the prime of youth.

“I am not blaming him, I am just telling you. Is MohBad a good name? Moh Bad.”

But reacting via her verified Instagram page on Monday, Dikeh offered advice to the pastor, suggesting that he should concentrate on preaching the gospel or remain silent if he has nothing meaningful to convey.

She said “Dear pastor Tunde, @thetbakareiknow, When your colleagues are caught with their pants down in unholy sexual activities, we never hear your voice, you never speak nor preach about them.

“It comes to the death of a boy who is old enough to be your last born and you say “HE REAPED THE REWARD OF HIS ACTIONS. What Actions? Please please please KEEP THE SAME ENERGY with your corrupted colleagues as you just did today.”

She pointed out that the only reason she refrained from losing her temper with the pastor was the anointing on his head.

“It’s the anointing of God upon your head that’s making me not go off on this LOSSE COMMENT OF YOURS.

“I have learnt over the years that if you have nothing nice to say, Keep mute (DONT TALK AT ALL)

“Preach your gospel and leave mohbads name out of your ministration. I don’t respect old age, I respect the wisdom you exhibit at old age,” she said.

Mohbad died two weeks ago while allegedly receiving treated at a health facility in Lagos. He was subsequently buried amid controversies that he died from unnatural causes.

In the wake of Mohbad’s passing, allegations emerged that unidentified individuals were responsible for his death which sparked calls for justice.

This prompted the exhumation of his remains after he had been laid to rest in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

After the demands for justice and the exhumation of his body, the Lagos State Police Command confirmed that an autopsy had been carried out on the singer’s remains, with an ongoing investigation into the circumstances of his death.