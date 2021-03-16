Imo Gov Names Road ‘Abandoned For 25Yrs’ After Buhari

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Tuesday named the newly constructed federal secretariat road in the World Bank area of Owerri, the state capital, after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had virtually commissioned some roads in the state as part of activities to mark the one-year anniversary of Uzodinma’s administration.

A statement by the Imo State Government quoted the president as commending Uzodinma’s developmental strides in Imo.

“The first road, the Assumpta to Hospital junction road, is the gateway to the South-South from the South-East.

“The second road, the World Bank to Federal Secretariat road, is an important access way to the federal government secretariat and a major connecting link road between the residents of the densely populated World Bank area of the state and the rest of the state capital.”

“I am glad to learn that significant strides are being made towards their completion, and a number of them are amongst those being commissioned as part of the events in honor of the one-year anniversary. I must commend the state government, under the leadership of senator Hope Uzodinma, for setting ambitious targets, and within just one year in office using this moment to evaluate the journey thus far.

“I must commend the State Government, under the leadership of Sen. Hope Uzodinma, for setting ambitious targets and within just one year in the office using this moment to evaluate the journey thus far.

“It clearly demonstrates the commitment of the government to the welfare of the people.

“I feel happy to learn from Governor Uzodinma that the policies of our administration and the manifesto of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), have greatly influenced his resolve to make a difference in Imo State. I pray that you will keep the flag flying,” Buhari was quoted to have said.

The governor in his speech said naming one of the roads after President Buhari was unanimously supported by the Imo state executive council after weighing the president’s positive impact on the state and the country at large.

“On behalf of the government and people of Imo state, I most humbly and sincerely welcome our beloved president, President Mohammadu Buhari GCFR, to the commissioning of two strategic roads, built by my administration amongst others within the past one year.

“The two roads, namely The Assumpta to Hospital road junction and World Bank to Federal Secretariat road were done as part of my government involvement to address the infrastructural deficit we meet on assumption of office.

“These roads and many others that have been constructed in just one year will greatly ease the movement of goods and services between our state and other states.

“The federal secretariat road, abandoned for over 25years has now been recovered and constructed into a dual carriage way. It will help thousands of residents to facilitate their movement and businesses.

“Mr President Sir, when I assumed office a year ago, almost all the roads in the state were not motorable. As a result, both inter and intra city movements were nightmarish.

“To make matters worse, there was no money to carry out palliative repairs and of course the rains were set in as we were trying to settle into our offices. I received no handover notes from the previous administration and no kobo, I repeat no kobo was handed over to me.

“However, I made solemn promise to imo people that I will tackle those challenges. I can confidently tell you Mr President sir that I not only kept to that promise, but Indeed, I have surpassed the expectation of many Imo people.

“This has been possible because of the invaluable support and the encouragement of our dear president, President Mohammadu Buhari.

“I need to add that these two roads that we are commissioning today are part of the 46 roads embarked upon by my administration. The majority of them have been either completed while some are under construction.

“The Imo state executive council unanimously voted for the World bank Federal Secretariate road which is a brand-new road to be named in your honor.

“It is therefore my great pleasure and privilege to name this brand new Federal Secretariate road, President Mohammadu Buhari road to the glory of God,” said the governor.