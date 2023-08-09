Imo: Investors To Lose Millions As Court Orders Forfeiture Of 10 Hectares Of Land In Heartland Estate To EFCC

150 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the interim attachment/forfeiture of 10 hectares of land purchased by U.S Homes Deport Development International Limited in Heartland Estate, Owerri, Imo state.

Advertisement

The cheapest, average and most expensive plots in the estate range from N552,000, N2,500,000 and N57,300,000, according to the Nigeria Property Centre, a website for property rent or sale as listed estate agents. A hectare consists of 15 plots.

The court orders followed an exparte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the said asset.

In its motion seen by THE WHISTLER, the EFCC lawyer, I. Diribe told Justice A.R. Mohammed that the property in respect of which reliefs are sought are suspected to be acquired from proceeds of crime and are subject matter of investigation, enquiry and examination.

The lawyer said there was a need to preserve the status quo of the properties mentioned pending the conclusion of the investigation against the suspects.

According to the EFCC counsel, if there is any transaction on the property by the suspect sought to be forfeited, “any consequential orders which the court may make if the defendant is convicted of the offenses alleged against him after due trial” may be of no value (nugatory).

Advertisement

After the oral request was made to the judge on Tuesday, he granted the reliefs sought by the anti-graft agency.

He also ordered the EFCC to appoint a firm or competent person to manage the asset until the conclusion of investigation.

The remaining orders are as follows:

“An order of interim attachment/forfeiture of the 10 hectares of land at Heartland Estate along Owerri Portharcourt Expressway, Imo state.

“An order stopping any disposal, conveyance, mortgage, lease, sale or otherwise of the property/asset described in relief one above.”