‘Though A Religious Extremist, Reconsider El-Rufai’, Former Obi Presidential Campaign Director General Okupe Tells Senate

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Even as the ship appears to have sailed off from former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, former Director General of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe has pleaded with the Nigerian Senate to reconsider their decision of not confirming the former Minister of FCT a minister.

Advertisement

Okupe whose running with the anti-graft agency forced him to resign from the Obi Campaign Council stated this on Wednesday in a statement he shared on the microblogging site, X formerly called Twitter.

Recall the Senate refused to confirm El-Rufai, who was FCT Minister during the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo over several petitions bordering on national security and religious extremism.

Okupe acknowledged El-Rufai has shown inclination towards stoking religious violence on account of his extreme views but said the Senate should reconsider based on the larger picture.

He said if there’s any Nigerian who can turn around the fortune of the Ministry of Power, which he said has been rumoured to be where the former Kaduna State Governor would be posted, then it’s El-Rufai.

“The Nigerian Senate should reconsider their decision to drop former Governor El Rufai from the ministerial list,” Okupe, a member of the Labour Party said.

Advertisement

He added that, “I am not a fan of Mallam El Rufai who I consider to be a radical of some sort and who have in the recent past demonstrated some traits of religious extremism.

“Still, very few people will doubt El Rufai’s competence and immense capacity to perform.

“If it is true that he is being considered for the power ministry, I don’t think we should cut our noses to spite our faces,” he stated.

He pleaded that, “The Senate may insist on an undertaking from him before his confirmation that while in office as minister, he will refrain from making any comments or remarks on religion.

“The power ministry is extremely important in our economy and in our serious efforts to combat poverty.”

Advertisement

The Senate has however gone on recess till September and any consideration of El-Rufai’s confirmation would be based on extraordinary sitting which it embarked on to screen and confirm 45 out of 48 nominees sent to it by President Bola Tinubu.