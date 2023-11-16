KANO GUBER: Gov Abba Yusuf Knows Fate Friday As Appeal Court Delivers Verdict

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has fixed Friday to pass judgment in the appeal filed by Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), against the judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which declared the All Progressive Congress (APC) flagbearer, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, as the winner of the state’s governorship poll held on March 18.

The time was disclosed in a short statement by Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature.

“Appeal Court to deliver judgment on Kano Election Petition tomorrow Friday 17th November, 2023 by 10am in Abuja.

“This information contained in a letter sent to our legal team today,” he wrote, adding “may success be our in sha Allah.”

Recall that the three-man panel of the Tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay had sacked Yusuf on September 20, 2023, after deducting 165,663 of his votes.

The Independent National Electronic Electoral Commission (INEC) had previously announced Yusuf as the winner of the March 18, 2023 election, saying he garnered 1,019,602 votes to defeat Gawuna who got 890,705 of the votes cast.

But the APC approached the Tribunal, citing alleged electoral malpractice.

The Tribunal agreeing with the APC, nullified Yusuf’s election, adding that over 160,000 ballot papers “were not signed or stamped by INEC”.

Yusuf’s votes were subsequently reduced to 853,939 while Ganuwa’s 890,705 votes were not affected.

The governor then filed an appeal before the appellate court.

The APC, INEC and the NNPP also entered cross-appeals before the court, asking the appellate court to set aside the judgement.