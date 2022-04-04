It’s Unfortunate Secondary School Dropout Contesting For Osun Guber, Ogunbiyi Hits PDP

A former governorship aspirant of the Osun State Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, has said he is still in governorship race of the state.

Ogunbiyi, who recently dumped the PDP said this in Osogbo on Monday.



He has yet to disclose the party on whose platform he is still going to contest the election.

He said it was unfortunate that a politician who could not complete his secondary school was contesting to govern the state. He said the family of the ‘dropout’ had hijacked the PDP.

The politician, who is the Chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance spoke at a workshop organised by Civil Society Committee for Anti-Fraud Election Security held at Aenon Suite Hotel, Osogbo.

He said, “It is unfortunate a secondary school drop out is contesting for the governorship seat of Osun State.

“We have all kinds of people coming out to contest for election. Osun founding fathers have been disappointed heavily with the happenings in the state. A secondary school dropout is contesting to be the governor of a noble state like Osun, we are all looking and when things go haywire for the state we will all be asking how such a person took over in the state. We are all guilty of it.

“We need to industrialise Osun State and get the potential of the state but how will this happen when we have the wrong people in positions. Let us focus on good governance which can only come from those people who are leading us.

“I am still in the Osun governorship race, by God’s grace my name will appear on the ballot paper, and I will soon take a party. I believe Osun people are still looking for my participation and I am confident of winning it by God’s grace. I urge my supporters to be patient and in a couple of days, I will give directions for them to follow.

“Osun needs to change for good and for the purpose of which it was created. I am coming with all my international connections to turn things around for Osun and I am winning.”

Ogunbiyi had announced his withdrawal from the PDP governorship primary election on the eve of the exercise.

He accused the National Working Committee of the PDP Led by its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, of bias and conniving with an aspirant.

Ogunbiyi had in a controversial manner lost the governorship ticket of the PDP by seven votes to Senator Ademola Adeleke in 2018.