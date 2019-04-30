JUST IN: Buhari Rejects Yet Another Bill Passed By Senate

Advertisement

Another bill earlier passed by the National Assembly has bitten the dust after President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday declined to assent to the bill.

President Buhari, in a letter he wrote to the Senate and which was read by Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki, informed the upper legislative chamber that he was declining assent to the National Transport Commission Bill, 2018.

This was disclosed in a tweet shared on the official twitter account of the Senate.

Advertisement

The tweet however did not reveal the reasons given by President Buhari for the rejection.

Senate President, @bukolasaraki reads a letter from Mr. President on his Decision to Decline Assent to the National Transport Commission Bill, 2018.#TodayInSenatePlenary — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 30, 2019

Recall that President had previously declined assent to the transport commission bill in 2018 on the grounds that some sections of the proposed legislation fall within the purview of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Buhari’s letter on the first rejection partly read: “Pursant to section 58 (4) of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I hereby convey to the senate my decision on the 12th December 2018 to decline assent to the National Transport Commission Bill 2018,” he said.

“I am declining assent to the bill because one, safety regulations enshrined in some sections of the bill which are textile in nature, falls within the purview of sector legislation implemented like agencies like NIMASA and therefore should be expunged from the bill.

Advertisement

“The percentage of the amount to be retained by the agency is collected under section 9 (2) (d) should be reduced from 10 to 5 percent. Section 12 (9) stipulates that a portion of the proceeds from the royalties collected from the authority to collect royalties from transport service providers should not exceed 10 percent of what is collected by service providers and concessionaires.

“Section 19 (2) (f) which stipulates charge of three percent freight tariff stabilisation fee on all import too and export from Nigeria including wet and dry cargo should be amended and reduced from three percent to one percent as what is contained in the Nigeria Shippers Council legislation.”