JUST IN: FG Suspends Abuja-Kaduna Train Service Over Alleged Terrorist Attack

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has temporarily suspended the operations of the Abuja-Kaduna railway service.

The announcement came few hours after terrorists attacked the train which was enroute Kaduna State on Monday.

Over 900 passengers were on board the train which was attacked around the Kateri-Rijana general areas, at about 8 pm.

Samuel Aruwan, the State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs admitted that some sustained severe injuries, while others were hospitalised.

The NRC said on Tuesday, “Dear passengers, due to unforeseen circumstances, Train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route have been temporarily suspended. Further Communication would be given in due course.”

In October last year, the train service experienced similar attack with an explosive by terrorists.

The NRC also suspended the services for over three days.