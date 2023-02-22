JUST IN:Court Orders Seizure Of 14 Properties In Dubai, Others Belonging To Kogi State

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to confiscate some properties belonging to Kogi state government.

The interim order of forfeiture was granted by Justice Nicholas Oweibo on 14 properties located in Lagos, Abuja, United Arab Emirates, reports The Nation.

The order follows an ex parte motion filed and argued by EFCC counsel, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, in suit FHC/L/CS/301/2023

The Counsel told the court that the properties, “including the one in the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE, were reasonably suspected to have been derived from unlawful activity.”

Oyedepo also said that about N400m was reasonably suspected to have been derived from unlawful activity “and intended to be used for the acquisition of Plot No. 1224 Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.”

The judge, therefore, authorised the Commission to confiscate the said amount (N400million) believed to be linked to the State and recovered from one Aminu Falala.

The EFCC was also ordered to publish the order within 14 days for any interested party to show cause why the forfeiture order should not be made permanent.

