Edo 2024: Aspirants Barred From Going To Court As APC Adopts Direct Primary Mode

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that it will attach a letter of undertaking to its Edo State Governorship Expression of Interest and Nomination forms, to prevent aspirants from going to court after the conduct of the party’s primaries.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Duro Meseko, made the revelation during a press briefing ahead of the Edo governorship primary election.

Advertisement

He said the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has urged all the governorship aspirants to adhere to party discipline and patriotism and avoid suing the party at every opportunity instead of exploring internal dispute resolution mechanisms, especially after party primaries.

“On the issue of whether the party has anything in place for erring members of the party, who either go to court, the NWC resolved, along with the stakeholders, that there’s going to be a form that will be attached to the main form that will be purchased, where aspirants will commit to going into some form of undertakings in that line.”

Meseko also announced that the party has adopted a direct primary mode to select its flagbearer from the 29 persons who have indicated interest.

He added that the party has urged stakeholders in the state to unite to trim down the number of aspirants.

Advertisement

“The stakeholders were urged to devise a method to see how some form of consensus could be reached to trim the number of aspirants if possible,” he said.