Labour Party Blasts Orji Kalu For Allegedly Threatening Abia Voters

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State chapter of the Labour Party has accused Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, of threatening violence and attempting to intimidate voters ahead of the next senatorial contest in Abia North.

In a strongly worded press release signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Chidiebere Okoro, the party alleged that Kalu, during a recent political gathering, made remarks suggestive of thuggery and violence against those who may oppose his return to the Senate through the ballot.

The party described the Senator’s comments as reckless and indicative of what it termed “panic,” insisting that the era of political intimidation in Abia State has come to an end.

According to the Labour Party, Kalu’s statements reflect a deep fear of a free and fair electoral process, claiming he is unaccustomed to democratic competition without manipulation.

The party warned that Abians would resist any attempt to reintroduce what it described as a culture of fear and electoral malpractice.

Advertisement

“The era of threat, thuggery, and terror that defined past leadership has become history,” the statement declared, stressing that no individual would be allowed to intimidate the electorate.

The party also rose in strong defence of Governor Alex Otti, dismissing Kalu’s criticisms of the current administration as false and misleading.

It accused the Senator of spreading inaccurate claims about infrastructure projects, particularly the strategic Umuahia–Uzuakoli–Abiriba–Ohafia road, insisting that the narratives being pushed were inconsistent with verifiable realities on ground.

The statement further questioned several claims attributed to Kalu, including issues surrounding road construction, education policies, and governance records during his tenure as governor.

In a dramatic twist, the Labour Party challenged Kalu to make good his alleged claim of “opening the books” on the current administration, describing such a move as welcome.

Advertisement

However, the party warned that such an action could trigger a re-examination of Kalu’s own tenure, including financial dealings and governance decisions made during his time in office.

The statement referenced past legal controversies involving the Senator, arguing that public accountability should not be selective.

The Labour Party maintained that Governor Otti remains focused on governance and development, adding that no amount of political pressure or criticism would derail ongoing reforms in the state.