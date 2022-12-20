Man Bags 4-Month Jail Term For Impersonating LASTMA

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Mobile) Court sitting at Bolade, Oshodi on Monday, sentenced a fake officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), David Oluchkwu, to a 4-month jail term for impersonating and extorting money from motorists.

THE WHISTLER had reported how the 27 years old was arrested on Wednesday by operatives of LASTMA around the Lekki area of the state.

The suspect had confessed to having been impersonating the agency and extorting money from motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers, for violating traffic laws, adding that he makes an average of N40,000 everyday from the illegal business.

He was arraigned by LASTMA on a 2-Count charges of “Conduct likely to cause breach of peace” and “Impersonation” before the court.”

A statement by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, on Tuesday said that Magistrate Adesanya Ademola sentenced Oluchkwu to 4-month jail term without any option of fine after he pleaded ‘Guilty’ to the 2- count charges brought against him.

“The Court Prosecutor Barrister Agbaje Oladotun stated that both offences levied against the convict (Breach of Peace and Impersonation) contravened Section 168 (D) and Section 78 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State (2015) respectively.

“In his reaction to the judgement, the General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Mr Bolaji Oreagba said the judgement was a welcome development as it would serve as deterrent to others who are still extorting money from innocent members of public under false pretense,” the statement said.

The statement also quoted Oreagba as saying, “Our Surveillance and Intelligence Unit which has now been fully restructured would continue to hunt for other bad elements disturbing the peace of the society.”

The General Manager urged motorists, particularly commercial bus operators, to adhere strictly to the dictates of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018.