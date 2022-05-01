May God Save Those Suffering Addiction, Kizz Daniel Says After Quit Smoking On 28th Birthday

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known by his stage name Kizz Daniel, has resolved to quit smoking on his 28th birthday.

The Abeokuta State-born on Sunday took to his verified Instagram page to announce that he’s making a u-turn on what he called addiction.

Sharing a video of himself in the early hours of Sunday to mark the occasion, the ‘Barnabas’ crooner wrote “On this day I quit smoking.”

Kizz Daniels who clocked 28 today, noted that his resolution to quit smoking was for his kids and people who love him genuinely.

Playing his “Addict” in the background, the music star said, “As I celebrate my birthday, for the sake of my kids and people that genuinely love me, I quit.”

While breaking some sticks of cigarettes, the father of two advised people struggling with the same addiction and prayed to God to save their souls, and wished everyone a happy Sunday.

He said, “Those of you still struggling with this addiction, it is not cool and it is not good. Trust me, it is not.

“May God save our souls. Respect! Thank you and happy Sunday! God bless!!”

He is best known for his singles “Woju” and “Yeba” He had in May 2018 changed his stage name from Kiss Daniel to Kizz Daniel.