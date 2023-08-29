Minister Begs States To Act Fast As Cameroon Opens Dam That Flooded Nigeria In 2022, Killed 500

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In response to the worsening flooding disaster posed by the opening of Lagdo Dam in Cameroon, the Federal Government has issued a call to action for state governments in frontline areas to take immediate measures to safeguard the lives and properties of Nigerian citizens.

Advertisement

Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, delivered the advisory during a meeting of the Presidential Committee on Coordination and Implementation held in Abuja.

The fresh alert comes as the Cameroonian authorities have reportedly released water from the Lagdo Dam, raising concerns about potential flooding in the coming week.

States to be likely affected include Benue, Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Anambra, Enugu, Edo, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa

In 2022, the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry confirmed the death of at least 500 Nigerians across several states as a result of flooding disaster. The Lagdo Dam opening was mentioned as one of the causes.

During the meeting yesterday, Edu emphasized the importance of effectively implementing rescue missions aimed at mitigating the impact of the impending flooding.

Advertisement

She acknowledged the efforts of state governments in disaster preparedness but urged them to expedite the evacuation of Nigerians residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations.

Edu appealed to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) to intensify their actions and work alongside state governments to ensure the timely evacuation of citizens from vulnerable communities. She stressed that the Lagdo Dam floodgate release will likely result in flooding across the frontline states within the next seven days.

Recognizing the potential reluctance of citizens to leave their ancestral homes, Edu assured the public that the Ministry is committed to collaborating with subnational and local governments to provide adequate shelters for those affected by the flooding. She also reaffirmed President Tinubu-led administration’s dedication to implementing necessary measures to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.

Minister of Environment, Iziaq Salako, noted that the Ministry had already initiated hourly flood warning alerts, specifically focusing on water levels of River Benue and River Niger, as well as the vulnerability of the affected areas. He highlighted the development of a reliable platform to provide real-time information to Environmental Correspondents, ensuring prompt dissemination of warning alerts.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, emphasised the importance of both citizen action and government involvement in mitigating flooding.

Advertisement

According to Utsev, the ministry will undertake the construction of dams and river dredging nationwide to address the recurring issue of annual flooding, which has repeatedly caused significant loss of life and property.

The committee promised to provide medical support to those affected by the flooding by addressing potential health risks such as malaria and other waterborne diseases.