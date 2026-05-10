Vaccinologist Commends FG For Creating Research Funding Agency

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Renowned vaccinologist, Dr Simon Agwale, Sunday, said the newly- established National Research and Innovation Development Fund (NRIDF) is a demonstration of federal government’s clear recognition that no nation can truly develop without sustained investment in research, innovation, science, and technology.

Agwale, CEO of Innovative Biotech, Nigeria, told THE WHISTLER that the initiative, which has an annual commitment of $500 million, is a bold and timely step in the right direction

He stated that, “As a researcher with over three decades of experience and active involvement in global vaccine research and development, including serving as Vice-Chair of the Africa Vaccine Manufacturing Initiative (AVMI) and Chair of the Technology Working Group of AVMI, as well as member Talent Development bold program of Africa CDC, I strongly believe that this presents one of the greatest opportunities Nigeria has ever had to reposition itself as a knowledge-driven and innovation-led economy.

“Countries that lead the world today did so by deliberately investing in research, talent development, and commercialization of innovation. Nigeria possesses enormous scientific talent, but for too long many researchers and innovators have lacked the structured support and funding needed to translate ideas into impactful products, technologies, and industries.”

He urged the federal government to ensure that the implementation of the initiative is driven by transparency, merit, and competitiveness. He called for the setting up of an independent review panel comprising respected scientists, industry experts, and innovation leaders “to objectively evaluate all submitted applications through a rigorous competitive bidding process”.

In his words, “This will ensure that only high-impact and nationally relevant projects receive support, while also building confidence in the integrity of the programme. If properly implemented, this initiative can transform Nigeria into a continental hub for research, biotechnology, vaccine development, artificial intelligence, manufacturing, and industrial innovation. It can also reverse brain drain, create jobs, strengthen our universities and research institutes, and accelerate national development.”

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Recall that the federal government had approved the establishment of NRIDF aimed at transforming Nigeria into a globally competitive, innovation-driven economy through sustained investment in research, science and technology.

According to the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Alausa, the fund will address fragmentation in Nigeria’s research ecosystem by creating a coordinated framework linking universities, research institutes, industry and government to national development priorities. He added that FG plans annual funding of the scheme to the tune of $500 million.

Alausa said the agency would be under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, with oversight provided by a 17-member National Council on Research and Innovation chaired by the Vice President.