Missing Police Officer’s Corpse Exhumed In Enugu

The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Tuesday, exhumed the corpse of a missing cop identified as Mr Okpanachi Johnson.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, stated this in a release.

According to him, the corpse was uncovered in Igboeze North LGA of the state. He said many reported cases of crimes in the area led to the tactical haunt of the perpetrators.

He alleged that the perpetrators were members of the Eastern Security Network. THE WHISTLER could get the group to react.

Ndukwe stated that, “The operation led to the discovery and exhumation from a shallow grave in the camp, the corpse of their male victim identified as Okpanachi Johnson, a police officer serving in Igbo-Eze North Police Division of the command

“He had gone missing on 30/07/2022, with all efforts made to trace his whereabouts proving abortive.

“Also recovered at the camp are twelve firearms, including one AR-K2 assault, six pump action guns, one locally-made berretta-like pistol and five locally-fabricated double-barreled guns; ninety-eight live cartridges; two machetes, one digger, one battle axe and one hacksaw; five motor vehicles, including three Toyota Sienna minivans, one Honda Pilot jeep and one Hiace (hummer) bus loaded with assorted ankara fabrics, all reported to have been snatched from their owners at different times within the area by the hoodlums.”

Others, according to Ndukwe, are twenty different brands of motorcycles with their plate numbers removed; one police bullet-proof vest; one pair of police camouflage uniform, and one pair of military camouflage uniform.