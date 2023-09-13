Mohbad’s Burial: Thugs Chase Cute Abiola, Kogbagidi Out Of Ikorodu

159 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The burial of deceased singer, Mohbad, took a dramatic turn on Wednesday after thugs chased away some celebrities who had come to pay their last respects to their colleague.

Skitmaker, Cute Abiola, alongside music promoters, Kogbagidi and OGB Recent, were chased out of Ikorodu by a group of unidentified thugs as the remains of the singer were committed to mother earth.

Cute Abiola, in an Instagram Live, claimed that the thugs extorted N200,000 from him.

The skitmaker who went live on Instagram as the incident unfolded, narrated how the thugs vandalized his car, forcing them to flee on bikes and abandon the vehicles.

Mohbad, 27, died on Tuesday, after visiting the hospital to treat an undisclosed illness.

However, the incident has stirred Reactions on social media, with some Nigerians linking the alleged attack on failure of celebrities to attend the burial.

Below are some of the reactions gathered on social media;

@iamdanzor_ also said, “I just watched a video of Cute Abiola been harassed by some thugs (Who want monetary settlement) in Ikorodu after Mohbad’s burial, People who are crying why most celebrities didn’t go for the burial I think you have your answers already. The struggle continues.”

Another X user @kennywhite234 wrote, “Cute Abiola got stuck at IKORODU and it’s like they have snatched his phone during the burial of Mohbad. Lawyer Kunle (cute Abiola) couldn’t leave with his car. His car has been damaged. He had to escape by bike.”

@apro_dawildcat wrote, “Ikorodu boys” stopped Cute Abiola from leaving after he allegedly settled them with 200k. The comedian was in Ikorodu to pay last respects to his friend, Mohbad.”

“Sad! Cute Abiola, Kogbagidi and OGB abandoned their cars, make their way out of Ikorodu on bike as area boys kept coming to collect money from them. The trio was at Ikorodu to pay their last respect to Mohbad,” @obikoyaemmanue1 said.