Murtala Muhammed Airport Experiences Third Fire Incident In Seven Months, As FAAN Diverts Flight Operations

Another fire incident at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos has forced the Federal Airport Authority (FAAN) to divert all flight operations from the Murtala Muhammed Airport terminal 1 to the D wing of the airport.

The Authority disclosed the diversion after the incident occurred at the entire E wing on Thursday morning by 5:29am.

FAAN Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah said smoke which eventually turned into fire had erupted from the E54 bridge and escalated.

However, engineers and the airport Rescue and Firefighting Services have teamed up to stop the fire, FAAN said.

Orah said, “Smoke was detected billowing from the E54 Bridge, leading electrical engineers to immediately cut off power to the entire E Wing.

“The Airport Rescue and Firefighting Services (ARFFS) team was quick to respond, arriving at the scene by 05:30 hrs. Initial suspicions point to sparks from an electrical unit as the cause, but a thorough investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“The incident, which had escalated into a fire, was brought under control by 06:41 hrs. Efforts to ventilate the smoke from the building are in progress. In the meantime, all flight operations in Terminal 1 of MMA have been diverted to the D Wing. More details will follow shortly.”

This is the third time that a fire incident would occur at the MMIA in the last seven months, THE WHISTLER can report.

On March 7, 2024, a fire broke out at the terminal of the E-Arrival Finger of the MMIA.

Another incident occurred in September last year when an electrical spark at the baggage hall ceiling caused the smoke incident at Terminal 1 of the MMIA.