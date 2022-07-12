Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Like Bwala, Abbo, Ex-Rivers Guber Candidate Dumps APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has witnessed another defection over the choice of a Muslim as its presidential running mate as former governorship candidate in Rivers State, Tonye Princewill, on Tuesday dumped the party.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu had picked former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate to the consternation of some Nigerians.

The decision has pitted the party against some Christians who are members of the party, and some Muslims who feel it’s divisive and not in synch with the plural and multi-religious society like Nigeria.

A senior member of the party and an aide to the Speaker of the House, Daniel Bwala, who appeared frequently to defend the party also dumped the party.

Ishaku Abbo, the senator representing Adamawa North, also left the party on Monday, saying the action was indefensible.

On Tuesday, Princewill, a philanthropist and chieftain of the APC, has also left the party in Rivers State, saying the Muslim-Muslim ticket was not good for the people in the state.

He is an ally of the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and contested the governorship position in the state under the Labour Party in 2015.

Announcing his resignation that was contained in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the APC in his ward, Tahhed Royal Ward in Buguma, Asar Toru Local Government Area, dated July 12, 2022, Princewill said, “I can’t argue for equity in my state and defend inequity in my country.

“While I appreciate my leader, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and all his efforts, I cannot defend the decision of my party, in fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket, especially at a time like this, against all protestations from well-meaning Nigerians, across religious and political divides.

“It sets a very wrong precedent, it is totally insensitive and even if you win, will prove bad to good governance.

“Under these dire circumstances, I find no justification to still remain, in good conscience, a member of a political party that subordinates electoral victory over the safety of lives and the peace of mind of its citizens.

“The men and women of our party here in Rivers are the most loyal and faithful supporters I have met. They know what is right and wrong.

“And they know me. I enjoyed working with them and I’m so sad to leave. But an APC party that totally disregards the basics of the same equity we preach, is alien to me.

“Buhari resisted the same temptation and chose a little-known Osinbajo and won. By doing this, Tinubu is saying that a northern Christian has no electoral value. My staying means I agree.

“I wish you well. And I remain grateful to our leader (Rotimi Amaechi), but I can not defend the indefensible, to be totally honest, neither should you.”