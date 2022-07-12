Pastor Enenche Takes Up Education, Accommodation Of Late Osinachi’s Children

The Senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, has offered to sponsor the education of the children of the late gospel artist, Osinachi Nwachukwu, whose husband, Peter is currently on trial for alleged homicide and domestic violence.

The academic scholarship is from primary to university level while he would also take care of their accommodation and welfare.

This was disclosed in a note of appreciation by the late gospel artist’s sister, Amarachi Eze, floated on the Facebook page of one of the regional pastors of the church, Ezekiel I. Pius.

The letter reads:

“On behalf of the Family of late Pastor Moses Madu of Amakpoke umuaku Isuochi in umuneochi LGA of Abia State, we wish to use this opportunity to express our immense gratitude to God Almighty for the success of our daughter and Sister’s burial Mrs Osinachi NWACHUKWU (Nee Madu)which took place on the 25th of June,2022.

“We also express our gratitude to Our parents in the Lord DR PST PAUL and DR MRS BECKY ENENCHE for their great support Spiritually and Financially during the burial, and also for the scholarship they offered to take care of Osinachi’s children academically from primary to University level, including their accommodation and welfare, and to also assist our mother Financially. May God bless you both for us in Jesus name.

“Thanks to all the Dunamis pastors that were present in the burial and wake keep in the village, and all other Dunamis members, choristers who contributed in one way or the other, may God honor you all in Jesus name. Amen.”

Recall that after Osinachi had passed on on April 8, her colleagues and family members had accused Peter of maltreating her, leading to her death.

The Nigeria Police Force eventually arrested him and the office of the Attorney General of the federation arraigned him before the FCT High court where he had pleaded not guilty to 23 count charges bordering on domestic violence, homicide, wrong restraint among others.

Her mother, Mrs Caroline and her siblings equally maintained the family’s line of argument during their testimonies before the FCT High Court, Wuse, Abuja.

But Peter had claimed that his wife died of cancer.

The court has fixed July 15 for continuation of trial in which Peter’s kids ( who are about 4 ) will testify against him using a blindfold.

Meanwhile, the coroner’s report on the late gospel artist’s body, exclusively obtained by THE WHISTLER, did not show mark of violence on her.