ADC Releases List Of Expelled Members

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday released a list of 11 members expelled by the party’s national convention which was held in Abuja on Tuesday, April 14.

Those expelled, according to the party leadership are Mr. Leke Abejide, Nafiu Bala Gombe, Mr. Kingsley Temitope Ogga, Mr. Don Norman Obinna, Mr. Kennedy Odion, Mr. Clement Ehigiator, Mrs. Stella Chukwuma, Patrick Ambut, Johny Tovie Derek, Duke Dick, and Elias Adikwu.

In a statement signed by the ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi, said the expulsion of the members followed resolutions reached at the convention.

The party said the decision was taken after the adoption of a disciplinary motion against members found to have acted contrary to its constitution and values.

“The affected individuals have ceased to be members of the party with immediate effect and are now free to explore other political platforms,” adding that any party willing to receive them is at liberty to do so.

The party reiterated its commitment to discipline, internal democracy, and the rule of law.

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The statement emphasised that the decision followed the consideration and adoption of a motion on the discipline of erring members, duly presented and ratified by delegates at the convention.

“The ADC will continue to uphold the highest standards of accountability as it consolidates its position as a credible and viable alternative for Nigerians,” the statement said.