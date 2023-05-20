Leaked Audio: Ganduje, Masari Discuss Alleged Tinubu Plan To Scuttle Petitions Against Feb 25 Presidential Election

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An audio purportedly said to be a conversation between Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and Ibrahim Masari, the former vice presidential placeholder for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is rocking the airwave in which the pair alleged that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is recruiting the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Democratic, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to scuttle the election petitions at the tribunal.

The conversation, did not however reveal how Tinubu intends to use the former Kano governor to scuttle the petitions against him at the presidential election tribunal since there are other parties challenging the election.

Kwankwaso had defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and emerged the presidential candidate of the NNPP for the 2023 elections.

He lost the election but came fourth.

He, like Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party among others, have filed separate suits against Tinubu’s declaration as president-elect at the presidential election petition tribunal.

The audio in circulation in which the men spoke in Hausa and which have been translated by Daily Trust has taken many Nigerians aback as both discussed the ramification of Kwankwaso joining forces with Tinubu, a development Ganduje regarded as slight on his person and his contribution to the success of Tinubu.

The development has shocked many who wondered why Ganduje is feeling aggrieved so early having been regarded many times in the public by the President-elect as “a dependable partner.”

In the audio conversation listened to by THE WHISTLER, both men conversed on why Tinubu could invite Kwankwaso to France when “he made us lose election.”

After exchanging pleasantries, Ganduje told Masari at the other end of the phone that, “Kano is all over with noise.”

Masari, on his part, responded by saying, “Your Excellency, I told you what is going on, but you denied it.

“What should I say? I told you what’s happening, but you denied it and expressed surprise over it. How would this be happening, and so on?”

Ganduje responded that, “Even if I heard it, there is nothing I can do about it. Isn’t it?”

But Masari advised, “But you can speak to him at that time, you can call him and talk to him,” to which Ganduje again said, “To tell him what? I can’t do anything since Kwankwaso has become an alternative to us. There is no problem.”

A sympathetic Masari told Ganduje that, “It hasn’t reached that stage. That’s impossible.”

Ganduje lamented again that, “Because we don’t have government?”

Masari asked the Kano State governor if he would be in Abuja on Thursday (next week) but Ganduje, sounding very angry, ignored the question and said, “It’s because of him (Kwankwaso) that we lost reelection.”

Masari however advised that, “You should be patient. Even your enemies know that he wasn’t fair to you.”

According to Ganduje, “The right thing is that even if he will grant Kwankwaso audience, it should be in our presence. We should be invited. Did you understand? Even if it is symbolically.”

Masari again advised that, “Your Excellency, you should be patient. I wish you safe journey,” but the former Deputy governor to Kwankwaso said, “Everything is in the hands of God.”

After Masari responded, “You’re right,” Ganduje again expressed reservation saying, “All these calculations,” to which Masari concured that , “They are very wrong. Everybody will be scared to work with him (Kwankwaso).

Ganduje said Kwankwaso’s coming to the APC would bode badly, even reminiscing that, “This man did not end well with Jonathan. He gave him work but ended up painting the government as corrupt.”

Masari agreed that, “Yes, you’re right,” enabling Ganduje to justify his assertion that,”Because he wasn’t allowed to partake in corruption, it’s not a matter that he was clean.”

Masari then questioned, “What brought the issue of he is clean? The truth of the matter is that they weren’t fair to you. You should just be patient but leave it until you arrive.

“We’ve started the discussion, he called me and I told him that Mr. President, you’re wrong. He said, “What have I done again?” He started explaining it to me that it was SLS and Chagaury that led them and so on..

“I asked him whether he had spoken to you, and he said no. Is he seeing these things. Leave it until you come, you know this conversation on the phone is unsafe.

“I wish you a safe journey. You should just keep mute as you did, maintain your maturity by not speaking on the matter,” Masari said.

Ganduje went on to reveal that, “What intelligence told me is that they want his intervention to scuttle the case at the tribunal.”

Masari agreed, noting that, “There is that game plan. It’s not his right. You have that right, Excellency.”

Ganduje revealed, however that, “He’s not showing interest over the matter.”

Masari again advised that, “Excellency, you should let this matter go, I don’t like these conversations on the phone. Allow it when you come tomorrow or next tomorrow, then we sit down and discuss. If the need arise,s we can call him.”

While Ganduje asked, “When is he coming back?” asking of when Tinubu will return to the country, Masari responded, “Wallahi, I don’t know, we have spoken, not that good, and I even showed him my anger.”

Both Tinubu and Kwankwaso camps could not respond to the issues raised when contacted.