NAF Airstrike Hits Borno-Yobe Border Market, Kills At Least 10

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

An airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force has killed at least 10 people and injured several others at a busy market along the Borno-Yobe border, local sources say.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at Dilli Market in Yobe State, near Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State, during a military operation reportedly targeting suspected Boko Haram insurgents believed to be operating in the area.

A source in Damaturu said the fighter jet was tracking suspected insurgents at the time of the strike but missed its intended target.

“At least 10 people were killed, while several others sustained injuries,” the source said.

Local sources also said insurgents routinely visit the market to collect levies from traders and gather supplies, suggesting the location had come under military surveillance.

The Yobe State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed awareness of the incident but said casualty figures were yet to be officially verified.

Advertisement

“We are aware of the incident that occurred at Dilli Market along the Borno-Yobe border, and we are currently gathering information on what transpired,” he said. “Security agencies are on the ground assessing the situation, while efforts are ongoing to ensure proper documentation and response, after which the public will be duly informed with accurate and official updates.”

Dilli Market draws traders and buyers from several surrounding communities, including Giedam in Yobe State and Gubio, the Chibok axis and Benisheikh in Borno State.

Injured victims were receiving treatment at hospitals in Giedam and Damaturu as of press time.

The Nigerian Air Force had yet to issue an official statement on the incident.