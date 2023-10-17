Tinubu’s Appointment Spree Continues As NAHCON Gets New CEO

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer for the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and dissolved the commission’s board, as part of a series of appointments he has made in recent days.

The new CEO, Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi, will serve a four-year term in the first instance.

Arabi will assume office on October 18 in acting capacity until January 17, 2024, when his appointment will take full effect.

The outgoing NAHCON CEO, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has been directed to proceed on a three-month pre-retirement leave, leading to his eventual retirement from service on January 17, 2024.

Tinubu’s media adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, who made the announcement on Wednesday, said the president also ordered the dissolution of the NAHCON board.

He had previously appointed heads and management of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), among others.